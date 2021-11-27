Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $324.17 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.51. The stock has a market cap of $318.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

