Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 27,477 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

IDLV opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

