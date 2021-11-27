Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.63 Million Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 29,864.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $778,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

