Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,342 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Raven Industries worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter worth about $110,321,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter worth about $64,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 381.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 553,816 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the second quarter worth about $17,686,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 4,231.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 234,816 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

RAVN opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

