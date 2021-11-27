Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 53,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXDX stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 116,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $605,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 153,797 shares of company stock valued at $808,950. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

