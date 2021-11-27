Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000.

CMBS opened at $53.52 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25.

