Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,278,549 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 92.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278,549 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,335,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,309 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,274,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

