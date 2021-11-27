Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $145.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.23.

Chevron stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. Chevron has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02. The company has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

