Rubic (RBC) Hits One Day Volume of $872,475.00

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $31.24 million and approximately $872,475.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00075777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07462208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,186.63 or 0.99660981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

