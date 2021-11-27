RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Down 99.5% in November

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,791,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSHN traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,827,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,982,609. RushNet has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.

Get RushNet alerts:

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.