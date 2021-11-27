Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of SGSVF stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.