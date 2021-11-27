Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 6,872 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,872 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. bought 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.63 per share, with a total value of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.74 per share, with a total value of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $70.69 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.01 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

