Safestore (LON:SAFE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

SAFE stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.19) on Friday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,349 ($17.62). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,167.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,064.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

