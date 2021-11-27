Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,100 shares of company stock valued at $486,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

