Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Sands China has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

