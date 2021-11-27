Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Shares Down 16.6%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF)’s stock price traded down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

Sasol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASOF)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

