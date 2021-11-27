ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of ScanSource worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $827.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.53.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

