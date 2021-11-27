Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

SBGSY stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.