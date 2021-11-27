Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Scholar Rock worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,199. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.