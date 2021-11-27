Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 58.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.