Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.32 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

