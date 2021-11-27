Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $862.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

