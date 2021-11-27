Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,924 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 208,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $2,539,440. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $132.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

