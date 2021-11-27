Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $782.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $428.78 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

