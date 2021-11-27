Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,108 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360,682 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 273,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 217,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,598 shares of company stock worth $3,456,214. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.