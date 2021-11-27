Scout Investments Inc. Takes $6.76 Million Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 321,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $11.09 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.23 million, a PE ratio of 184.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

