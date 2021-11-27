Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.11 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $105,882,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after buying an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after buying an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $59,177,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

