SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.