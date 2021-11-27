Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Buys £28,550.40 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) insider Kate Hill bought 237,920 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £28,550.40 ($37,301.28).

Shares of SEE opened at GBX 10.74 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Seeing Machines Limited has a one year low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 13.29 ($0.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £416.24 million and a P/E ratio of -17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.07.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

