Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Buys £28,550.40 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) insider Kate Hill bought 237,920 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £28,550.40 ($37,301.28).
Shares of SEE opened at GBX 10.74 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Seeing Machines Limited has a one year low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 13.29 ($0.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £416.24 million and a P/E ratio of -17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.07.
About Seeing Machines
Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.