SEEN Market Capitalization Tops $2.37 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00006110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SEEN has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $5,981.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00233239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00088014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

