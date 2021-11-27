Severn Trent’s (STRNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

