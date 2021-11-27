Sharder (SS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $72,408.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Sharder has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $72,408.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

