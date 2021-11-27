Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 482 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.39 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $86.80 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

