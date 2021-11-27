Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.