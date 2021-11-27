Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.2% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 652,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,022,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,440,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.