Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 861 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

