Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SHECY opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

