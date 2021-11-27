Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Declines By 92.2%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 444,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,912. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $8.45.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

