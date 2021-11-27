Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Decreases By 82.2%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 5,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,811. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.