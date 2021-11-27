Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Expands By 583.3%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYRWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $33.50 to $22.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 47,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,261. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.