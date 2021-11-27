Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Decreases By 87.8%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BGI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 742,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,405. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

