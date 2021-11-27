Short Interest in BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Rises By 1,566.7%

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTZI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 384,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,862. BOTS has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S.

