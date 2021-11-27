Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Declines By 99.4%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fiore Cannabis stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.06. 10,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,617. Fiore Cannabis has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.06.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

