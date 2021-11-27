Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Decreases By 85.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HYXF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $52.99.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.
