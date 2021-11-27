Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Decreases By 85.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HYXF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYXF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.