Short Interest in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Drops By 93.5%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE PICC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 146,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth $2,201,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.