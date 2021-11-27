Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Increases By 866.7%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 11,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,127. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.
