Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Increases By 866.7%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 11,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,127. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

