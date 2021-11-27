Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $88.64.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.