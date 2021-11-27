SIG (LON:SHI) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LON SHI opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £590.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. SIG has a 12 month low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

