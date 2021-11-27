Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.14.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

