Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 208,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

